CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Purchased by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 90.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 2.3% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.10.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,553.70. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $2,794,312.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 774,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,387,895.49. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $423.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of -356.05 and a beta of 1.13. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $242.25 and a 1 year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.