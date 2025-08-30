International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 170,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 75,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Trading Up 33.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

