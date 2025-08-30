Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $236.17 and last traded at $235.41, with a volume of 5448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.68.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.
About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
