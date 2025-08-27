Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.43 Million Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

