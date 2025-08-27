Cascade Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.0% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in International Business Machines by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $242.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $225.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $196.97 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

