APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $23,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 663.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,202,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,096,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,412.5830 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,574.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,756.79. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $22,247,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.