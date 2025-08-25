SVB Wealth LLC Has $174,000 Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 7,157.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 68,065 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other Flex news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $628,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 263,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,247,709. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,686,299.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,363,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,362,673.12. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,706 shares of company stock worth $28,746,344. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

