PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Shares Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.60 and last traded at $100.59. 1,093,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,448,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.56.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,700,000 after buying an additional 3,803,808 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,998,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 94,279 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $8,331,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 198,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after acquiring an additional 79,118 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.