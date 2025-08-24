Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 139 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 141.71 ($1.92). Approximately 81,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 208,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.25 ($1.92).

Mobius Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £164.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.29.

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 0.18 EPS for the quarter. Mobius Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 81.04%.

Insider Activity at Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Diana Dyer Bartlett purchased 30,992 shares of Mobius Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 128 per share, for a total transaction of £39,669.76. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MMIT).

MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 20-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets.

The London listed investment trust will be managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018 by Mark Mobius, Carlos Hardenberg and Greg Konieczny.

