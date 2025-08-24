St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSE:SAU) Trading Up 5.4% – Should You Buy?

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSE:SAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49. 374,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 496,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23,222.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Company Profile

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on the King-king Copper-Gold Project, located in Mindanao in the Philippines.

