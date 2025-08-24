ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Trading 5.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.42. 252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

ENN Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

ENN Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.