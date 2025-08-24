JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 954 ($12.90) and last traded at GBX 949 ($12.84). Approximately 223,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 657,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 939 ($12.70).

A number of analysts have commented on JTC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,275.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 865.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 883.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

