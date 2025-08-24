Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2025

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATMGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.14 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.06 ($0.04). Approximately 1,994,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,277,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 11 target price on shares of Andrada Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andrada Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 11.

Andrada Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.74.

About Andrada Mining

Andrada Mining Limited is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM), New York (OTCQB) and Namibia Stock Exchange, and has mining assets in Namibia, a top-tier investment jurisdiction in Africa. Andrada strives to produce critical raw materials including tin, tantalum and lithium from a large resource portfolio, to contribute to a more sustainable future, improved living conditions and the upliftment of communities adjacent to its operations.

