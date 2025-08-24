Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.14 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.06 ($0.04). Approximately 1,994,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,277,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 11 target price on shares of Andrada Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andrada Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Andrada Mining Limited is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM), New York (OTCQB) and Namibia Stock Exchange, and has mining assets in Namibia, a top-tier investment jurisdiction in Africa. Andrada strives to produce critical raw materials including tin, tantalum and lithium from a large resource portfolio, to contribute to a more sustainable future, improved living conditions and the upliftment of communities adjacent to its operations.

