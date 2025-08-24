Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.14 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.06 ($0.04). Approximately 1,994,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,277,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 11 target price on shares of Andrada Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andrada Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 11.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATM
Andrada Mining Stock Performance
About Andrada Mining
Andrada Mining Limited is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM), New York (OTCQB) and Namibia Stock Exchange, and has mining assets in Namibia, a top-tier investment jurisdiction in Africa. Andrada strives to produce critical raw materials including tin, tantalum and lithium from a large resource portfolio, to contribute to a more sustainable future, improved living conditions and the upliftment of communities adjacent to its operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Andrada Mining
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.