Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.59. 1,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, manufactures, trades in, and sells gloves in Malaysia, Thailand, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers nitrile, latex, surgical, rubber, examination, medical, and vinyl gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

