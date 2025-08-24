Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 51 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $258.8940 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $236.67 and a twelve month high of $398.35.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

