NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

NTT Inc. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $26.33. NTT shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 24,496 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA raised shares of NTT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NTT Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. NTT had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 7.20%.

About NTT

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

Featured Stories

