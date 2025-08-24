Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.63 and last traded at $130.35, with a volume of 28805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Nelnet Trading Up 4.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a current ratio of 29.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $3.14. Nelnet had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $540.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Nelnet announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 576.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Further Reading

