Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 2,327 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
ABT opened at $132.4120 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.08 and its 200 day moving average is $131.29.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
