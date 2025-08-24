CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 229 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 228.99 ($3.10), with a volume of 375473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.99).

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trading Up 3.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 211.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.83. The company has a market cap of £143.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Seema Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215, for a total transaction of £10,750. Insiders own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trust plc (LSE: CYN) actively invests in global energy and mining companies, with a focus on total return. It also pays a regular quarterly dividend. The flexible mandate allows the Company to shift its portfolio weighting between energy and mining, with the aim of maximising returns depending on the point in the cycle, whilst providing relative value opportunities.

