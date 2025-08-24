Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $92.48 and last traded at $93.69. 117,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 151,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUTX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutex Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutex Health from $100.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Nutex Health from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nutex Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

