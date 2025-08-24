Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 7595504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.18.

Polarean is a revenue-generating medical imaging technology company revolutionizing pulmonary medicine through direct visualization of lung function by introducing the power and safety of MRI to the respiratory healthcare community. This community is in desperate need of modern solutions to accurately assess lung function.

