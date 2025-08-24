Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 8974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Arbor Metals Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$15.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.
Arbor Metals Company Profile
Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.
