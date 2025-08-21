GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSK by 222.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in GSK by 525.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.0570 on Thursday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4206 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

