Seven Mile Advisory Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of Seven Mile Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $964.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:LLY opened at $701.51 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $764.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $794.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

