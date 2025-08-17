Ethos Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 10,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $204.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,819 shares of company stock valued at $49,796,547 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

