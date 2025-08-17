Moment Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Moment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.3% of Moment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.1% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,265,377,000 after purchasing an additional 409,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

CVX opened at $156.52 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.13 and a 200-day moving average of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

