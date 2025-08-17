The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 3.7% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE HD opened at $399.29 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

