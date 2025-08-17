Ethic Inc. Reduces Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $265.20 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.01 and a 200-day moving average of $260.70.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

