Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $650.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -484.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.58.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

