Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $579.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $553.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.78. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

