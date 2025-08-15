HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,891 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $419,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $303,105,000 after purchasing an additional 707,742 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,241,378 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $228,204,000 after purchasing an additional 189,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $179,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.