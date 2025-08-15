Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,856 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $12,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after acquiring an additional 82,706 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $360,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

