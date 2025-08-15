Brokerages Set Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target at $718.90

Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $718.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $697.85 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $319.07 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $142.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.18.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 2,034.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 158,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,129,000 after acquiring an additional 151,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

