Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,588,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 28.2% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $480.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.83. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $357.90 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $523.93.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

