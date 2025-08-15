Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Purchases 26,450 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $42.62.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

