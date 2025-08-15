Redmond Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone purchased 1,189,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,178,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,388,604.62. The trade was a 39.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.29 per share, with a total value of $37,804.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,248.37. This trade represents a 0.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.1%

Blackstone stock opened at $174.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.21.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.75%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

