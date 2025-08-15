EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.11.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

