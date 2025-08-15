Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after acquiring an additional 828,835 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,990,000 after acquiring an additional 463,025 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $463.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $441.06 and a 200 day moving average of $408.65. The company has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $465.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

