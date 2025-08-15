E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,586,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,107,000 after purchasing an additional 743,906 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 229.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,653,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,082 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $97.80 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.16 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.79. The firm has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.35.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,519.28. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 105,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,016 shares of company stock valued at $29,341,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

