ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after buying an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,101,989,000 after buying an additional 1,473,027 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,364,364,000 after buying an additional 2,971,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,021,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,191,984,000 after buying an additional 1,078,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.63.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $93.91 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

