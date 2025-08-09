First Western Trust Bank Sells 117 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

First Western Trust Bank cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,987,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:LMT opened at $425.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.27.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

