iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,944 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,393,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after buying an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 995.9% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,273,000 after buying an additional 1,192,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.08.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

