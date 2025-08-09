Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,640,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 282,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 29,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97. The firm has a market cap of $455.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

