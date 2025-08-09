Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,206 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $125,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $619.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $544.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.