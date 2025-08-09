Top Social Media Stocks To Research – August 6th

Shopify, Vertiv, HubSpot, Mondelez International, Shift4 Payments, Expedia Group, and Omnicom Group are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating online platforms for social networking, content sharing, and digital communication. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of advertising revenue, user engagement, and data‐driven monetization strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $25.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29,741,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,365. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.89. Shopify has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $156.39. The stock has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.47. 2,402,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450,158. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.24. 528,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,800. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.14, a PEG ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $454.25 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $555.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.04. 2,278,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,569. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.81. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average of $95.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.81. 746,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.29. 1,660,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,043. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Recommended Stories