Diageo’s (DGE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,500 ($33.62) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.28) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,372 ($31.90) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 1,960 ($26.36) to GBX 2,010 ($27.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,458.67 ($33.06).

Diageo Trading Up 2.1%

Insider Transactions at Diageo

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,024.99 ($27.23) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,918.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,067.82. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 1,797 ($24.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,677 ($36.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, insider John Alexander Manzoni purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,955 ($26.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,549.25 ($8,807.49). Insiders acquired 981 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,510 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

