Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for YouGov (LON:YOU)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 760 ($10.22) target price on the stock.

YouGov Stock Performance

Shares of YOU opened at GBX 348.50 ($4.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 341.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 329.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35. The company has a market capitalization of £407.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. YouGov has a 52-week low of GBX 240.50 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 586 ($7.88).

About YouGov

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

