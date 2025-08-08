Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Price Target Raised to GBX 240 at Citigroup

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from GBX 180 ($2.42) to GBX 240 ($3.23) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 232.50 ($3.13).
Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.
