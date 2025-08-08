Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Price Target Raised to GBX 240 at Citigroup

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from GBX 180 ($2.42) to GBX 240 ($3.23) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 232.50 ($3.13).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 211.33 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.75. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 88.60 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

