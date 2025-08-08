Berenberg Bank Cuts Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 4,250

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,800 ($64.55) to GBX 4,250 ($57.15) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($46.40) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at GBX 3,625 ($48.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,378.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,596.77. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.12. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,630 ($35.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,535 ($60.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 98.60 ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarkson will post 283.011583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Constantin Cotzias acquired 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,549 ($47.73) per share, with a total value of £26,333.58 ($35,413.64). Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

