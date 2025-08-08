Berenberg Bank Cuts Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 4,250

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,800 ($64.55) to GBX 4,250 ($57.15) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($46.40) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Friday, May 2nd.
Clarkson Trading Down 1.5%
Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 98.60 ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarkson will post 283.011583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clarkson
In related news, insider Constantin Cotzias acquired 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,549 ($47.73) per share, with a total value of £26,333.58 ($35,413.64). Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
About Clarkson
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
