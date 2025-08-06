Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires New Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,197,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 244,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 107,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

